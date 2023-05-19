WINNSBORO – The Frankston Indians dropped game one of their three-game series against the Harleton Wildcats Thursday, 6-1, in the Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals game.
A five-run first inning from Harleton set an early tone and helped snatched the momentum away from the Indians. Walker London caught a late highlight for Frankston in the seventh inning with his first home run of the series.
Despite losing 6-1, Frankston did outhit Harleton 6-5 during the game. Christian Hernandez and London led Frankston with two hits each.
Gage Shirts led Harleton with two hits in four at bats.
Carson Wallace was credited with the victory for Harleton. The lefthander went five innings, allowing zero runs on four hits and striking out six. Hopkins threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Walker McCann took the loss for the Indians. He allowed three hits and five runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one.
