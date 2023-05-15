ELYSIAN FIELDS – The Frankston Indians are a step closer to the regional tournament after sweeping the Maud Cardinals in the Class 2A area championship.
After trailing 4-0 at the end of the first inning, Frankston rattled off 12 runs over the next six innings to complete their area round series against Maud Friday.
An eight-run fifth inning placed a strong exclamation point on Frankston’s comeback attempt. Carson Bizzell began the inning with a centerfield triple. A two-run single from Christian Hernandez gave Frankston their first lead of the game, 5-4.
An RBI double from Ryan Harper extended that lead to 7-4 before two-run singles by Bizzell and Jared Cook put Frankston up 11-4.
An RBI single from Harper in the top of the sixth placed a bow in their area championship. Harper and Matt Metzig led Frankston in hits as they were both 3-for-4 at the plate.
Bizzell followed with two hits and two RBI.
The Frankston Indians captured game one of the area championship after defeating the Maud Cardinals Thursday, 5-1.
In three of their last four wins the Indians have allowed just one run in their victories. That trend continued Thursday against Maud as they held them without a run for the first three innings. It wasn’t until a two-run double in the top of the fourth that Maud was able to get on the board.
Maud had done a solid job of holding a Frankston offense who had reached double-digit runs in two of their previous three contests.
Still, once Frankston got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning they were able to switch a gear that saw them score five runs between the fifth and sixth innings.
Ryan Harper launched a homer deep left field for their first score of the game. Two-run singles from Austin Carr and Harper in the sixth captured a 5-1 lead that Maud was unable to overcome.
Harper and Carr finished as their leader in hits – both going 2-for-3 at the plate. Harper finished with three RBI, while Carr followed with two.
