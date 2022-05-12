GILMER – The Frankston Indians are set for an area round clash against James Bowie 7 p.m. Thursday at Gilmer High School.
It’s the first time under head coach Wes King the Indians are playing for an area title shot. It’ll come against a Bowie team who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Pirates defeated Como-Pickton in two games during the bi-district round, 18-1, 14-2, to advance to the area round.
It was two of their highest scoring games of the year, which hands them a boost of momentum against the Indians. For Frankston, they’ve given up double-digit runs in one of their previous seven games.
Matt Metzig and Conlan Lemay were both pivotal at the plate for Frankston during their three-game series against Big Sandy. Metzig finished 6-of-10 at the plate during their three games, while Lemay was 5-of-9 with a triple. Metzig and Lemay both finished with three RBI.
On the pitcher’s mound, Clayton Merritt and Walker London split time during the series. Meritt recorded seven strikeout in the series with London following behind with five.
For Bowie, their defense has told the story of them winning three of their previous four games. They’ve outscored opponents 41-12 during that span – allowing no more than two runs in those three wins. In fact they’ve allowed no more than six runs in their previous nine wins.
Currently, Frankston is ranked is ranked 19th in the final Diamond Pro 2A polls. Bowie isn’t listed among the top 25 schools featured but is ranked 49th in MaxPreps 2A polls.
Game one is set for 7 p.m. today with game two scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday. Game three will follow 30 minutes after game two if necessary.
