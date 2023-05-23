WINNSBORO – The Frankston Indians season came to an end Saturday in the regional quarterfinals against the Harleton Wildcats, 9-3.
A historical ride for the Indians made its final stop Saturday against a Harleton team who entered the best-of-three series undefeated. Frankston was on a hot streak of six consecutive wins and were making their first appearance on the regional quarterfinals stage since 2001.
Seven total runs in the final two innings of Saturday’s game sealed Frankston’s fate after they led 3-2 through majority of the game. Frankston was able to score their first runs on a two-run single by Conlan Lemay that pushed them out in front 2-1 before Christian Hernandez was walked for their third run of the game.
Unfortunately, their scoring started and ended in the first inning. Frankston’s defense was able to hold Harleton without a run for three consecutive innings until a four-run sixth inning allowed them to take control of the ball game.
A three-run seventh inning placed a final exclamation point on their win.
Frankston ends their season 23-7 and their first regional quarterfinals appearance since 2001.
