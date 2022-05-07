RUSK – The Cayuga Wildcats playoff run came to an end Friday against Hawkins Hawks in their Bi-District doubleheader Friday.
A late push from Hawkins in game one allowed them to secure a 11-9 win over Cayuga. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead during the first three innings, the Wildcats responded with a five-run fourth inning.
Cayuga scored their first run of the game on an error from a ball put in play by Ayden Stovall. Their first run produced a splash of momentum as a RBI single from Stven Wingfield scored two runs for Cayuga that pulled them within one run.
Hitting remained strong as Braxton Killion produced their second RBI single of the inning to tie the game at four. Cayuga’s final run scored came on another error from a ball put in play by Nic Woolverton.
Solid offense was complimented by stout defense in the top of the fifth inning as the Wildcats held Hawkins without a run for the second straight inning.
A single from Stovall put Cayuga’s first runner on base. Stovall was able to steal second before Owen Cretsinger sent him home on a fly ball to left field giving Cayuga a 6-4 lead.
A RBI single from Jadan Henry extended their lead to 7-4 before they closed out the inning. Hawkins did temporarily regain the lead with a four-run sixth inning. However, a two-run single from Wingfield pushed the Wildcats back in front, 9-8.
Unfortunately, a final three runs in the seventh inning allowed Hawkins to retake the lead for good.
A series of unfortunate events followed game one as a power outage resulted in a two-hour delay as the teams elected not to move game two to the following day. Cayuga created a sizable hole for themselves by giving up nine runs in the fourth as they were never able to recover from there. Cayuga totaled five hits in game two, which was a decrease from the nine hits they recorded in game one.
Jadan and Cretsinger each had two hits to lead. After Stovall was on the mound in game one, Killion toed the rubber for the Wildcats to begin game two before Stovall and Jadan closed the game out.
Killion finished with two strikeouts, while Stovall had three.
