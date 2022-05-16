GILMER – A pair of losses Friday to the Bowie Pirates brought the Frankston Indians season to an end in games two and three of their area round series.
After defeating Bowie 11-1 in game one Thursday, Frankston took back-to-back close losses. Game two fell in favor of Bowie, 6-5, while game throw proved to be another close one in a 11-10 loss.
Bowie took control of game two late in the contest after a three-run fifth inning allowed them to jump in front 5-3. Frankston scored their first run of the game from an error on a ball put in play by Matt Metzig in the bottom of the first inning.
Frankston took the lead in the fourth inning following an RBI single from Walker London that scored a pair of runs. Bowie responded in the fifth inning with a run scored on an error and a home run from DeBerry that scored two runs.
Bowie led 5-3 heading into the final inning a RBI single extended their lead to 6-3. Frankston was able to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a fly out and walk out, but fell a run short of sending it to extra innings.
London was on the mound for Frankston during game two. He finished with six strikeouts. Robert Walker and London led Frankston with two hits each.
Game three proved to play out in similar fashion as game two with Bowie taking over the contest late. The two sides went blow-for-blow with Frankston outhitting Bowie 8-7. However, it was a four-run seventh inning from the Pirates that sealed the game and series.
Frankston trailed 7-4 after five innings before a five-run sixth inning pushed them in front 9-7. Frankston scored on a double from Matt Metzig, a fielder’s choice, a pair of walks and a HBP. Unfortunately for the Indians, even with them tacking on one run in the top of the seventh, Bowie stormed back to snatch the lead.
Two RBI singles and two walks pushed the Pirates in front – taking the series 2-1. Frankston finished their season 21-12.
