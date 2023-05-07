RUSK – The Frankston Indians were crowned Bi-District champions Thursday after defeating the Overton Mustangs in back-to-back games.
Frankston breezed past Overton in game one, 11-1, thanks to a seven-run first inning.
The Indians's offense in the inning came from a single by Walker London, by Walker McCann, and a double by Christian Hernandez.
McCann earned the win for Frankston. The hurler surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Walker London led the Indians with three hits in three at bats.
In game two, it was a seventh inning run they secured the Bi-District title.
Frankston took the lead late in game two in an 8-6 victory. The game was tied at six with Frankston batting in the top of the seventh when an error scored one run. A sacrifice fly by Carson Bizzell and a one-run double from Christian Hernandez also highlighted their seventh inning run.
Hernandez earned the victory on the hill for the Indians. The fireballer went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out one and walking zero. Walker London threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. London recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Frankston Varsity Indians.
London led Frankston with two hits in three at bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.