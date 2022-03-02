ATHENS – The Frankston Indians continue to rewrite the history books after advancing to the Regional Tournament following their 32-27 win over 15th ranked Martin’s Mill Mustangs Tuesday.
This Region III Quarterfinals matchup brought two district opponents back together for the third time this season. The Mustangs took the first matchup, 45-42, while the Indians retaliated in the second meetup, 42-37.
Tuesday’s game was no different than the previous two – gritty, exciting and full of emotion.
The first quarter proved to be one Frankston’s more productive quarters, though the manage just 11 points. Benton Allen got things going with a tip in before a rebound and putback from Cael Bruno put them up 4-0 and forced Martin’s Mill to burn an early timeout.
The Mustangs regained their composure following the timeout and scored back-to-back buckets to tie the game at four. Caleb Ramsey was hacked on an hard drive through the lane that resulted in an and-one sequence – putting the Indians up three.
Another drive from Bruno extended their lead to five before the Mustangs responded with five straight points to tie things at nine. A steal from Kason Newport on the Mustangs’ final possession of the quarter led to a dish to Allen to end the quarter. Frankston led 11-9.
Scoring nearly came to a halt for the Indians in the second quarter as they were outscored 10-2 – with those points coming on a pair of free throws from Allen.
They trailed 19-13 at the half.
Third quarter was much more favorable for Frankston on the offensive end. Martin’s Mill scored the first five points of the half with Jak Kinder cashing in their fourth three of the game.
The Indians responded with a needed 6-0 run, which was highlighted by Jake Westbrook’s first triple of the contest. A pair of free throws from Ramsey pulled them within five with a 1:30 left in the quarter. However, Kinder’s second three of the quarter shifted Martin’s Mill’s lead back to eight, 27-19, entering the fourth.
In the biggest quarter of their season, trailing by eight, Frankston played arguably their best eight minutes of basketball this year. Back-to-back threes from Ramsey had Frankston back within one possession with 5:30 to play.
Ramsey’s impact bled over to the defensive side as he had a block and a steal on Martin’s Mill’s next two possessions that set up a Westbrook three to take their first lead since the first quarter, 28-27.
Later in the quarter, Westbrook was sent to the line after being fouled on a loose ball. Frankston prepared themselves to stop any easy transition baskets as they had their remaining four players all past half court.
But a lapse in communication from the Mustangs allowed Westbrook to rebound his missed free throw in what was essentially a one versus four situation.
The Mustangs were able to prevent Frankston from scoring but could not find any way to generate an open look against the Indians’ defense. The Mustangs were forced to foul in the final minutes of the game as they watched the clock drip to zero.
The Indians return to Athens Friday for an 8 p.m. Regional Semifinals matchup against Beckville.
