CORSICANA – The 25th-ranked Frankston Indians are now on a collision course with sixth-ranked Martin’s Mill for a spot in the Regional Tournament after defeating the Crawford Pirates Friday in the area championship.
It’s safe to assume this was the Regional Quarterfinals match many had penciled in. Both District 19-2A teams, Frankston and Martin’s Mill, are ranked inside the Texas Association for Basketball Coach’s top-25.
However, for this match to be made, Frankston needed to get through District 17-2A champions Crawford. Frankston not only won but dominated. They held the Pirates scoreless for the first 10:30 minutes of the second half.
“The biggest key was we did not allow any second chance points,” head coach Scotty Albritton said. “We cut them down to one shot every trip. We did everything that we wanted to do defensively in the second half.”
The biggest factor on the glass for Frankston was Benton Allen. The senior forward had three offensive rebounds in the first minute of the first half and it was indicative of not only the second half, but his value to the team throughout this playoff run.
“He is so explosive and is great at anticipating passes on defense,” Albritton said. “We got two offensive rebounds on one possession and he was able to kick the ball out because they collapsed on him. When you have more opportunities to score because of rebounding good things are going to happen.”
Frankston outscored Crawford 30-4 over the course of the second half until the Pirates scored back-to-back baskets in the final minute of the game. Their run was capped off by a dynamic dunk from Allen in the final minutes of the game. He finished with eight points.
Senior Caleb Ramsey had 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 on the evening. Jake Westbrook had the hot hand from deep as he knocked down three triples. Frankston was 5-for-5 from deep in the final three quarters. Westbrook finished with 11 points.
Kody Loebig knocked down a pair of threes in the game, which brought him to seven points. An additional positive for Frankston was their efficiency from the free-throw line. They made 16 of their 20 attempts from the line.
The Indians are now set for their third meeting of the season with Martin’s Mill. The Mustangs defeated Frankston in both of their district meetings this year. However, this is the second consecutive year the two sides have met in the Regional Quarterfinals.
Last year, Frankston defeated Martin’s Mill 37-32 after holding them scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“Our kids are looking forward to playing them again,” Albritton said. “We’re not looking for revenge, but we are looking forward to moving on and being able to play in the next round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.