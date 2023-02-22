FAIRFIELD – A down-to-the-wire overtime thriller went in favor of the 25th-ranked Frankston Indians Tuesday as they secured the Bi-District championship, 47-42, over the Centerville Tigers.
Resiliency and senior leadership were the two overarching themes for Frankston Tuesday. Multiple lead changes throughout the game had Centerville positioned for a possible upset over a top-25 ranked team.
Centerville found their range early in the first half – knocking down a pair of threes to take an 11-8 lead into the second quarter. Centerville slightly bumped their lead up to four at 14-10 in the second quarter, before an 8-0 run from Frankston forced the Tigers to burn a timeout.
Jake Westbrook knocked down his first three of the game to give them a 15-14 lead, which was soon followed by a three from Kason Newport to push them forward 18-14.
Frankston was able to maintain the lead heading into the half as AJ Donnell scored their final three points to give them a 21-16 advantage at halftime.
Offensive momentum slowed for Frankton in the third quarter. They were held to just nine points with six of those coming from Benton Allen. A tough “and-one” conversion from Caleb Ramsey gave them a six-point advantage in the final minutes of the quarter before back-to-back baskets from Centerville reduced their lead to 30-28 entering the fourth quarter.
That momentum carried Centerville into the opening minutes of the fourth as back-to-back threes from the Tigers earned them a four-point lead, 34-30.
A big time three from Kody Loebig calmed things down for Frankston and put them back within one possession. A steal and fast break finish from Newport regained the lead for the Indians, 35-34, with 5:18 remaining.
Centerville retook the lead a minute later until a crafty floater from Ramsey temporarily gave Frankston the lead back with under three minutes to go.
The back-and-forth exchange continued with Centerville jumping back in front, 38-37, before a pair of clutch free throws from Westbrook gave Frankston a 39-38 lead.
However, a pivotal foul call on Frankston earned Centerville a final trip to the free-throw line where they split the attempts. A turnover by Frankston gave Centerville one final end-of-game shot that was missed – sending the game to overtime tied at 39.
“We didn’t play our best ball down the stretch in the second half,” head coach Scotty Albritton said. “We played too fast and ended up having to create some turnovers. I told the guys it’s four minutes left [in overtime]. We just have to slow down.”
Frankston ensured it would not be any more climatic moments in overtime as they held the Tigers to three points. Benton Allen and Caleb Ramsey both had tough drives and finishes at the rim that snatched any momentum Centerville had.
“A lot of times our seniors want to come out and prove themselves early on,” Albritton said. “Once we settled down we played our style of basketball. Senior leadership stood out big time. They have big playoff experience and I’ll go to battle every single night with those guys.”
Frankston outscored Centerville 8-3 in OT to seal their Bi-District round win. Caleb Ramsey finished with 13 points and two assists. Benton Allen had nine points and 11 rebounds. Frankston will play the Crawford Pirates in the area round of the playoffs.
