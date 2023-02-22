FAIRFIELD – The 23rd-ranked Grapeland Sandies took control of the game early and never once trailed in their Bi-District championship win over the Cayuga Wildcats.
Grapeland showed early why they were ranked inside the Texas Association for Basketball Coaches top-25 Tuesday against the Wildcats. Grapeland opened up a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Hayden Ray knocked down the first three of the game for Grapeland to put them up 5-0.Omarian Wiley scored four of their next six points.
Dominic Johnson finally got Cayuga on the board with a sweet pull up. Whit Jenkins followed him with a floater down the middle of the lane. Chase Hearrell had an and-one conversion later in the quarter for his first points of the game. Back-to-back baskets from Kitraviunce Gilmore and Keavy Bruins pushed Grapeland’s lead back to double digits at the end of one, 18-7.
Cole Goolsby opened the quarter with his first of two three’s for Grapeland. Cayuga’s Hearrell shot back with a pull-up three in transition.
Johnny Lamb offered Grapeland’s response with his first three of the game. Lamb’s three ignited a 14-2 run from Grapeland that gave them their largest lead of the night (22).
Cayuga’s Jenkins scored six of their last eight points to end the first half as Grapeland still carried an 18-point lead, 41-23.
The second-half wasn’t much better for Cayuga as they were held to just seven points. However, Cayuga’s Hearell still managed to finish with 15 points on two made threes.
Johnny Lamb finished with 18 points for Grapeland with two made threes, while Omarian Wiley followed him with 13 points.
Grapeland will play Rosebud-Lott 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan Rudder High School for the area championship.
