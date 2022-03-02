TYLER – The Grapeland Sandies playoff run came to an end Tuesday in the Regio1nal Quarterfinal against the 10th ranked LaPoynor Flyers.
The Sandies came into Tuesday’s contest as the 21st ranked Class 2A team. They had wins over Cayuga and Crawford in the prior rounds but faced their toughest competition yet against the Flyers.
Much like most of the season, Grapeland was led by its two juniors Riley Murchison and Omarian Wiley. Murchison finished with 20 points on the evening, while Wiley added 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Grapeland ends their season 28-11.
