ATHENS – A first-quarter run by the second-ranked LaPoynor Flyers proved to be the downfall of the Grapeland Sandies as they fell 88-74 in the Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday.
A regional matchup between two top-25 opponents packed the stands at Athens High School Tuesday evening. Grapeland entered as they 23rd-ranked team 2A facing a LaPoynor team that was riding a 16-game win streak.
Grapeland jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first thanks three early points from Haden Ray. However, that momentum was soon swept away by a resilient LaPoynor team. A 17-2 run from the Flyers built a 12-point lead until a step back mid-range jumper from Omarian Wiley temporarily halted their run.
Jonny Lamb cashed a sweet floater from the right elbow that gave Grapeland some slight momentum to end the quarter, though they still trailed 28-13 heading into the second.
The needed boost of reassurance helped Grapeland compile a 14-1 run to begin the second quarter. Multiple defensive stops from Grapeland created open transition baskets that helped them pull within two.
A dynamic block and fast break finish from Wiley highlighted the run as they now trailed 29-27. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for LaPoynor to pick their scoring output back up as they responded to Grapeland’s run with an 18-3 run.
Grapeland was held to seven points in the final five minutes of the first half. Wiley sunk a wing three to beat the buzzer. LaPoynor led 50-34 at halftime.
LaPoynor was able to keep Grapeland at a comfortable distance for the remainder of the game, though it wasn’t do to lack of effort from the Sandies. Lamb scored of nine of their first 12 points in the third quarter.
Grapeland finished with 18 points in the third quarter as they pulled within 12 entering the final quarter of play.
Lamb continued to pace the Sandies in scoring, despite playing with four fouls. He had a crafty euros-step layup early in the fourth quarter that reduced their deficit to 11. He finished with 27 points and eight rebounds on the evening.
LaPoynor was able to calm the scoring of Wiley who was held to six points in the second half – four of which was scored in the final minute. He finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Freshman Sean Walker was their third-leading scorer with nine points. Grapeland shot 12-for-28 from the free throw line and 7-for-17 from behind the arc.
The Sandies finished the season with a 27-10 record. They were able to beat Cayuga and Rosebudd-Lott in the playoffs before bowing out in the Regional Quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.