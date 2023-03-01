ATHENS – A three-point barrage from the sixth-ranked Martin’s Mill Mustangs proved to be too much for the Frankston Indians to overcome as they fell 54-35 Tuesday in the Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals.
It’s nearly an understatement to state how much recent history Martin’s Mill and Frankston shares. Not only was this the third meeting of the season between them, it was a playoff rematch of their 2022 Regional Quarterfinals game where Frankston knocked them out the postseason.
Unfortunately for Frankston, this story would not have the same ending.
The Mustangs came out the first quarter firing as they were 4-for-6 from deep. Jake Westbrook knocked down the first three of the game for Frankston, which gave them a 3-0 lead. However, it was all Martin’s Mill from there as they outscored them 15-2 over the final six minutes of the quarter.
Trailing 15-5 to start the second quarter, Caleb Ramsey cashed their second three of the night – cutting their deficit to nine. Ramsey fired off from that same spot a few possessions later with similar results.
Next, it was Kody Loebig getting in on the shooting display as he knocked down his first triple of the night with 2:15 to go until halftime. Ramsey scored Frankston’s final points of the half on a physical drive through traffic. The Mustangs still led 26-16 at the half.
Things broke open in the third quarter when Martin’s Mill held Frankston to just five points, along with scoring 13 points. The Mustangs dropped in three shots from behind the arc, which marked their eighth in the game. Loebig opened the half up with his second three of the game to pull them within seven before Martin’s Mill’s 13-2 run to end the quarter. They led 39-21 after three.
Frankston posted their best scoring quarter in the fourth, though it didn’t create much closure in the box score. Ramsey scored five of their 14 fourth-quarter points. He led them with 13 points. Jake Westbrook finished as their second-leading scorer with 10 points and three assists.
Benton Allen was their leading rebounds with six. The Indians finished the season 18-14 with wins over Centerville and Crawford.
