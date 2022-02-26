LEON – The 17th ranked Frankston Indians secured their first area championship since 2015 Friday after a hard-fought win over the Rosebud-Lott Cougars.
Every moment moving forward presents another chance for Frankston to rewrite history. It started Tuesday against Lovelady with their first Bi-District round win since 2016. Friday, this Frankston team chipped away at another milestone. And it was not without its fair share of drama in the final minutes.
An impressive turnout on the homecourt of Leon High School saw both sides bring an eager fan base to watch who would advance to the Regional Quarterfinals. Caleb Ramsey got things started for the Indians on a nice finish at the rim. A sweet dime from Isaiah Allen to Cael Bruno put them up two possessions and forced the Cougars to burn an early timeout. Rosebud-Lott did respond with their first basket immediately following the timeout, but it did little to slow Frankston’s offense.
Ramsey and Bruno cashed back-to-back threes to put the Indians up 10-2 with four minutes remaining in the quarter. A pair of free throws from Bruno extended their lead to 10. With a 1:45 in the quarter. Neither side showed much offense in the final two minutes as Frankston was held scoreless but was able to hold Rosebud-Lott to a single field goal. Frankston led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Rosebud-Lott scored the first five points of the second quarter as they pulled within one possession for the first time since their opening possession of the game. Kason Newport finally lifted the Indians out of their scoring slump with a smooth pull-up jumper from the right wing. It was their first field goal make since the four-minute mark of the first quarter. After the cougars responded on the opposite end, Ramsey fired back with a three from the left wing after faking the defender out with a hard pump fake.
Jake Westbrook cashed their fourth triple of the game on their following possession. Later in the quarter, Westbrook attacked the lane and finished over the bigger defender with a 180-degree circus shot. His impact carried over to the defensive end where he nullified a driving layup from the Cougars on a charging call. He capped off his extraordinary quarter with another hard drive into the body of a Cougar defender – giving the Indians a 29-21 lead at halftime.
Frankston’s offense couldn’t carry much of their second-quarter explosiveness into the second half – scoring under double digits for the first time this game. Yet, they still held Rosebud-Lott without a field goal and to only a pair of free throws in the quarter. Bruno widened Frankston’s lead to 15 at the end of the quarter on their fifth three of the contest.
Frankston nearly fell victim to another sluggish start to the quarter. Rosebud-Lott opened the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run during the first three minutes of the quarter. Westbrook was able to settle the team down a bit on a three-point shot from the top of the arc. Leading 41-34 with 3:50 left in the game, Frankston regained their double-digit advantage thanks to a 7-0 run – all baskets were either made or assisted on by Westbrook. The freshman forward has a full-court dime to Isaiah Allen that put them up 45-34 with 3:00 left.
Rosebud-Lott continued to fight with their playoff lives on the line. Frankston put one of their jump shooters on the line after hacking him on a baseline drive. The foul resulted in an and-one conversion and their lead being trimmed to eight.
However, a strong drive from Bruno and fastbreak finish from Allen put Frankston back in front by 12. With the time working against them, the Cougars were unable to recover. Bruno finished with 16 points, while Westbrook finished with 15 points.
The Indians will face Martin’s Mill in the Regional Quarterfinals. Time and date to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.