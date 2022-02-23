FAIRFIELD – The Frankston Indians were crowned Bi-District champions for the first time in six years following their 51-32 win over the Lovelady Lions Tuesday.
The last Indians team to reach this round was Frankston’s 2016 district championship squad. They defeated Gladewater Sabine in the first round, 50-36, before reaching the Regional Semifinals against East Chambers.
An explosive second quarter was the catalyst behind the Indians first playoff win since 2016. After both sides sat dead even at the end of the first quarter, the Indians hit another gear as they outscored Lovelady 20-2. The first quarter saw Cael Bruno and Jake Westbrook find their touch from behind the arc with a pair of threes between them. Kason Newport and Caleb Ramsey joined in on the long-rang shooting display with their first threes coming in the second quarter. Ramsey scored seven of their 20 second-quarter points to help feed their dominant effort. Westbrook cashed in on his second three during the quarter as well. Frankston led 30-12 at half and never looked back from there.
Their offense briefly took a downward trajectory in the third quarter – scoring only seven points to Lovelady’s nine. However, things picked back up in the fourth quarter as they posted their third double-digit quarter of the game (14). Ramsey and Bruno each led the team with nine points. Westbrook added seven on the night.
The win places them in the area round against Rosebudd-Lott who defeated Dawson in the Bi-District round, 63-48. Frankston sits as the 17th ranked team in Class 2A. Game time is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Leon High School.
Winner of this area round contest will move on to the Regional Quarterfinals to play the winner of Marlin and Martin’s Mill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.