ATHENS – A joyful playoff ride came to an end for the Frankston Indians Friday, 62-47, to the 18th ranked Beckville Bearcats.
The Indians were on the Region-III semifinals stage for the first time since 2016 Friday. The game prior had just seen the LaPoynor Flyers survive a down-to-the-wire finished against the Timpson Bears, so both teams knew who was awaiting them at the end of their game.
Jake Westbrook started things off for the Indians with a wing three to push them in front 3-0. Beckville fired back with five straight points before a Benton Allen rebound and layup tied the game at five with 5:15 to go in the first. A savvy finish from Cael Bruno allowed Frankston to retake the lead, 7-5. However, their lead was short-lived as Beckville used the next 3:15 to race out to a 10-0 run.
Frankston had faced deficits before this season, but the early first-quarter run from the Bearcats would prove to be troublesome for the Indians. A post fadeaway from Bruno put a halt to their three-minute scoring drought. A final basket from Beckville saw them carry a 17-9 lead into the second quarter.
Frankston was able to find moments in the second quarter where their offense showed flashes of what got them to the regional tournament. Isaiah Allen had five second-quarter points, while Bruno had six. But they were unable to find answers on how to slow Beckville’s offense down. Beckville’s lead had climbed to as much as 16 with two minutes left in the half as the Indians struggled to contain them from behind the arc. Frankston closed the first half on a 7-2 run that was highlighted by a buzzer-beater finish from Bruno that trimmed their deficit to 11.
Like the quarters prior, as Frankston continued to score so did Beckville. The Bearcats outscored Frankton 8-4 in the final 4:45 of the quarter to extend their lead to 13 heading into the fourth.
Frankston showed signs of life midway through the fourth quarter – trimming the lead down to eight with 3:15 to go. Benton Allen scored their first five points of the quarter before Bruno splashed a corner three. A hard drive from Cale Ramsey brought Beckville’s lead down to eight before five quick points widened that gap back to 13. Beckville finished the night on a 6-0 run to close Frankston’s season.
The Indians ended their season 27-8.
