FAIRFIELD -- The Cayuga Wildcats' storybook season came to an end at the Bi-District contest in Fairfield Thursday evening. The Riesel Indians, 4th in District 8-2A, punched their ticket to the area round of the State playoffs with a 28-7 win over the 'Cats.
Entering the contest with high hopes for their first playoff victory in six years, the Wildcats found themselves in a tough battle from the start. The Riesel players were big and were physical, and they were able to contain the Wildcats' speedsters, which had been CHS' bread and butter throughout their 9-win season.
Neither team was able to reach pay dirt in the first quarter. Riesel mounted a strong drive in the second, but the Wildcat defenders shut them down at the 27. CHS did not get to enjoy that for long, as a fumble on the ensuing offensive play was recovered by the Indians, leading to a Riesel touchdown. The 7-0 score would stand at halftime.
In the second half, Riesel's quarterback Gavin Oliver proved to be a tough man to bring down, and he was a deciding factor in the Indians' victory, rushing for RHS' second and third touchdowns in the four quarter.
Cayuga's defense was led by Shiloh Peckham. Jakobe Brown anchored the Wildcats' lone scoring drive which came in the fourth quarter, and he also had a fumble recovery and recovered an onsides kick.
The Wildcat players were heartbroken as their stellar season ended much earlier than they had hoped, but Coach Jacob Magee encouraged them to hold their heads high and be proud. "We played as hard as we could play. They left everything on the field. They represented our town and community and the coaches the best way that they could. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.