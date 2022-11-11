RAINS – The Frankston Indians secured their first playoff win since 2010 following their 47-34 win over the Wole City Wolves in the Bi-District round of the Class 2A playoffs.
A 33-0 first-half lead catapulted the Indians to their first win in 12 year under Head Coach Paul Gould. Despite giving up 34 points in the second half, Frankston’s defense was a large part of Thursday’s win.
Frankston had a pair of fumble recoveries for a touchdown that were both caused by Jared Cook. Davis Holladay returned a fumble for 30 yards and Jeremiah Mitchell returned an interceptions for 75 yards.
Offensively, Frankston continued to utilize their ground game as Quarterback Reese Hicks scored two rushing touchdowns on the evening. Benton Allen scored a rushing touchdown as well.
Frankston now prepares for their area round matchup against the Timpson Bears who are 4-0 against them the past two seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.