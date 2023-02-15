RUSK – The Cayuga Ladycats season came to a close Tuesday evening against the Lovelady Lady Lions Tuesday evening in the Class 2A Bi-District round, 48-29.
The Ladycats were in for a tough matchup against the District 20-2A champions. Cayuga was never able to truly overcome their slow first-quarter start where they were held to just four points – all coming from Mackenzie LeGard.
The Ladycats put up 10 points in both the second and fourth quarters, which sandwiched a five-point third quarter.
Claire Drinkard finished as the team’s leading scorer with 13 points. Mackenzie and Meredith LeGard both finished with six points. Lovelady moves on to play District 17-2A runner up Bosqueville in the area round.
