ELKHART – A fourth-quarter rally by the Frankston Maidens earned them their second Bi-District championship in three years and a 43-33 win over the Groveton Lady Indians.
Resiliency was the overarching theme of Tuesday’s Bi-District win for the Frankston Maidens. After trailing for nearly two full quarters, a 14-1 run in the fourth quarter pushed them into the area round.
“The second half we decided to play,” head coach Christi Coker said. “I told them at half it takes four [quarters]. They picked up their intensity and want in the second half. We have to continue to do that moving forward.”
The Maidens showed early potential of being able to take over the game after jumping out to an early 7-2 lead in the first quarter. Wila Davis made her first of two first-quarter threes during their opening run. Mya Mitchell scored four of their first seven points on back-to-back baskets from the post.
After a Ja’Shalyn Hatton jumper sat Frankston in front 9-4, Groveton responded with five straight points to even things at nine. Davis cashed her second three in the final minute of the quarter, which allowed Frankston to take a 12-9 lead into the second quarter.
Unfortunately, Frankston was unable to carry that momentum into the second quarter. Groveton began the quarter on a 10-2 run until back-to-back shots from Hatton and Mitchell halted their run. Another basket from Mitchell reduced Groveton’s lead to one.
Mitchell went into the half with 10 points, though they still trailed 21-20.
Three lead changes and a pair of ties highlighted the third quarter. Frankston began the quarter with a pair of Kaylee Davis free throws that earned them a 22-21 lead.,
Groveton fired back with a pull-up midrange jumper from the left wing that pushed them back in front 23-22. The Maidens continued to look toward Davis for scoring as she cashed her first jumper of the night.
The two sides proceeded to trade blows with Groveton even building a four-point lead at one points in the quarter. Frankston’s final three points of the quarter came on free throws from Hatton and Davis.
The Maidens cashed their opportunities at the charity stripe throughout the night as they finished 12-of-16 as a team.
Trailing 32-29 entering the fourth, the Maidens came out aggressive with their playoff lives at risk. Davis began the quarter with a hard drive and foul, which she converted at the line for a three-point play to tie things at 32.
She scored four of their first six points. A pair of free throws from Mariyah Hatton gave Frankston their first lead of the half since they led 22-21 at the start of the third quarter.
Frankston never relinquished control of the game from there, outscoring Groveton 9-1 after that. Davis finished as Frankston’s leading scorer with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Mitchell finished with 11 points and six rebounds, while Ja’shalyn added 10 points and two blocks. The Maidens are paired against the Crawford Lady Pirates Friday. Time and location to be announced.
