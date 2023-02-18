FAIRFIELD – The Frankston Maidens are back in the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in two years after taking down the District 17-2A champions Crawford Lady Pirates in overtime Friday.
The Maidens are now in a collision course with a familiar face after being crowned area champions for the second time in three years. Frankston’s 32-28 win over the Lady Pirates has them eye-to-eye with the 17th-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers in the Regional Quarterfinals.
The Maidens stifled Crawford defensively, holding them to their lowest point total since their Dec. 6 loss against Hamilton. With the game tied 24-24 at the end of regulation, the Maidens outscored Crawford 8-4 to secure the area championship.
Kaylee Davis finished with 10 points to lead Frankston. Ja’shalyn Hatton scored six points. Both Wila Davis and Mya Mitchell added four points.
The Maidens will play LaPoynor 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Athens High School. The last time these two met in the playoffs was 2021 when the Maidens upset them, 59-55, in the Regional Quarterfinals. Frankston beat LaPoynor earlier this year, 46-44, in their second district meeting.
