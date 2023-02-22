ATHENS – The Frankston Maidens season came to an end Tuesday in part three of their season series with their LaPoynor Lady Flyers, 58-39.
After splitting their first two meetings in district earlier this season, Frankston was unable to get their second upset over the 17th-ranked Lady Flyers. LaPoynor was able to outscore the Maidens in all four quarters of their Regional Quarterfinals contest.
LaPoynor was able to neutralize sophomore guard Wila Davis as she was held to just three fourth-quarter points. Mya Mitchell led the Maidens with 11 points, while Ja’shalyn Hatton finished with 10 points.
The Maidens will lose two seniors to graduation in Lynsie Bizzell and Hatton. They finished the season with a 14-12 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.