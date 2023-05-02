BIG SANDY – After falling in game one of their series against the Big Sandy Ladycats, the Frankston Maidens rallied back in games two and three to clinch the Bi-District championship.
Frankston fell down 1-0 in the series after losing 9-7 Saturday. The Maidens led 5-4 after five innings before Big Sandy made their run in the latter half of the contest. Still, Coralyn Happel was exceptional during game one as she drove in five runs on two home runs in the fourth and sixth inning.
Happel finished 2-for-3 at the plate, which made her dynamic performance even more impressive.
The Maidens responded with dominant performances in game two and three. They defeated Big Sandy 15-1 in the second game before landing the final blow in the third game, 20-3.
Happel was once again at the forefront of their win as she smacked her third home run of the series, while going 4-for-4 at the plate. Savannah Lindsey also went yard in the fourth inning as she drove in three runs on the day. Kinley Howie was 3-for-5 at the plate, while Lindsey was 2-for-4.
Howie was credited for the win as she went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, while striking out six and walking zero. Frankston’s best inning of game two came in the seventh where they scored six runs.
Happel, Briley Jimenez, Julianna Gould Addi Loebig and Kaylee Davis each drove in runs during the frame.
That momentum carried into a decisive game three where the Maidens only needed five innings to secure the win. It was the first game Frankston didn’t launch a home run, however, Kaysiah Burnett was precise at the plate with four RBI. She went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles.
Dillard and Happel also had a pair of doubles in the game, while Gould tripled during their four-run third inning. Davis led the Maidens in hits as she went 4-for-5 at the plate. Happel and Dillard was behind her with three hits.
Loebig, Julianna Gould, Howie, Jimenez and Jenna Gould each had two hits. The Maidens face Rivercrest in the area round.
Game one is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Winnsboro High School. Game two will be back at Winnsboro 6 p.m. Thursday with game three (if necessary) being 8 p.m. Friday at Winnsboro.
