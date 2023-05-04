WINNSBORO – The Frankston Maidens took game one of the Class 2A area championship, 5-3, against the Rivercrest Lady Rebels Wednesday evening.
The Maidens took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and didn’t look back as they never trailed at any points during the game.
In the first inning, Jenna Gould drove in one on 2-1 count. That was followed by a RBI single from Kaysiah Burnett that put the Maidens in front 2-0.
Kinley Howie highlighted the day with a two-run homer in the top of the third inning that pushed Frankston’s lead to 4-0.
Howie also was on the mound for the Maidens where she finished with seven strikeouts, while walking one.
The Maidens tallied 11 hits on the day, which was four more than the Lady Rebels (7). Gould and Howie each collected three hits to lead Frankston.
Game two is back at Winnsboro today at 6 p.m.
