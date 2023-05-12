TYLER – The Frankston Maidens fell in game one of their three game Regional Quarterfinals series against the Hawkins Lady Hawks Thursday.
A two-run fifth inning from the Maidens was eventually overshadowed by a two-run sixth inning from Hawkins that sealed game one.
The Maidens scored on an error and ground to third in the bottom of the fifth that allowed them to take a 2-1 lead. Hawkins scored in similar fashion in the top of the sixth on a two-run error that gave them a 3-2 lead.
Unfortunately, the Maidens were unable to climb back into the lead in the final two innings. The Maidens were outhit 8-1 in game one with Coralyn Happel going 1-for-3 from the plate.
The Maidens return to Tyler Legacy High School today for game two at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.