WINNSBORO – The Frankston Maidens are headed to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2018 after sweeping the Rivercrest Lady Rebels in their best-of-three series to clinch the area championship.
The Maidens continued to roll through the playoffs following their 9-5 victory against Rivercrest Thursday evening. Frankston was coming off a 5-3 win Wednesday that was highlighted by the play Kinsley Howie. Howie had a two-run homer and an impressive display on the mound that helped secure their game-one win.
Thursday, it was Kaylee Davis who sent one out of the park in the sixth that produced their ninth run of the game. Davis was 3-for-4 at the plate on the evening with three runs scored. Frankston took a 2-0 lead in the first inning that they were able to maintain until their sixth run fifth inning.
Howie and Kaysiah Burnett both had RBI singles during the inning. Corralyn Happel had an RBI double to bring their lead to 8-2.
Howie earned the victory in the circle for the Maidens. She had four strikeouts in seven innings. Frankston outhit Rivercrest 11-9 in the game. Davis led Frankston with her three hits. Jenna Gould followed with two hits. Savannah Lindsey led the team with three RBI.
The Maidens face the winner of Hawkins and McLeod in the regional quarterfinals.
