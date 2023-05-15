TYLER – The Frankston Maidens season came to a close Friday against the Hawkins Lady Hawks, 8-7, in game two of the Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals.
The Maidens were up against MaxPrep’s 29th-ranked Class 2A team and one who had came into the series with a 21-2 record. After a close game one battle, Frankston came back and produced another fiery battle.
Frankston led 4-2 after the first inning before eventually extending their lead to 5-2 following the third. A two-run double by Savannah Lindsey was followed by a two-run double by Coralyn Happel. Hawkins scored on a RBI single and error at the bottom of the first inning as the Maidens were able to maintain their lead.
Frankston got their fifth run of the game at the top of the third inning when Kaysiah Burnett scored on an error. From that point, Hawkins outscored Frankston 6-2 in the final four innings to overtake them in game two. Frankston held a 7-4 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning before back-to-back two run innings from the Lady Hawks sealed game two.
Addi Loebig, Kaylee Davis, Jenna Gould, Lindsey and Happel each registered one hit for the Maidens. Lindsey had a team high of three RBI. Happel ended with two.
Frankston finished the season 21-15 on the season with their first Regional Quarterfinals appearance since 2018.
The Frankston Maidens fell in game one of their three game Regional Quarterfinals series against the Hawkins Lady Hawks Thursday.
A two-run fifth inning from the Maidens was eventually overshadowed by a two-run sixth inning from Hawkins that sealed game one.
The Maidens scored on an error and ground to third in the bottom of the fifth that allowed them to take a 2-1 lead. Hawkins scored in similar fashion in the top of the sixth on a two-run error that gave them a 3-2 lead.
Unfortunately, the Maidens were unable to climb back into the lead in the final two innings. The Maidens were outhit 8-1 in game one with Coralyn Happel going 1-for-3 from the plate.
