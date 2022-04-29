GRAND SALINE – The Frankston Maidens season came to a close Thursday in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A-Region III playoffs against the Hawkins Lady Hawks Thursday.
The Maidens were fresh off a 12-8 victory over Brook Hill before they attempted to slay District 19-2A champion Hawkins Thursday. Momentum was behind Frankston as not only did they close their regular season with a win, but they were riding a six-game win streak into the postseason.
Similarly, the Lady Hawk had compiled their own win streak of 10 consecutive games heading into Tuesday that landed them a district championship.
Hawkins jumped on the Maidens early and didn’t relinquish a nine-run lead they built in the first inning. They went on to score eight combined runs in the second and third innings before the Maidens finally scored their lone run.
Addi Loebig, Coralyn Happel and Jaycie Dillard were the only members of Frankston’s batting rotation to register hits during the game.
Jaycie Dillard was on the mound for the Maidens before Julianna Gould took over for the final four innings of the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.