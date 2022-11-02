Normangee 3, Frankston 1
FAIRFIELD – The Frankston Maidens were defeated in four sets against the Normangee Lady Panthers in the Class 2A-Region III Bi-District round Tuesday.
The Maidens entered Tuesday as the District 21-2A runner-up with having won two of their final three games to close district. Though Normangee was the third seed in District 22-2A, they were behind a pair of teams in Leon and Iola who were ranked first and third, respectively, in Class 2A with both of them eclipsing 30 wins heading into playoffs.
Normangee was the 10th ranked Class 2A team entering Tuesday with a 30-9 record. The Lady Panthers took the first set 25-13, but Frankston was able to respond in the second, 27-25. The Lady Panthers took the final two sets, 25-15 and 25-10.
The Maidens will lose five seniors following this season in Amber Foscue, Kaylah Redic, Lynsie Bizzell, Kaylah Redic and Ja’shalyn Hatton.
Centerville 3, Cayuga 1
BUFFALO – The Cayuga Ladycats season came to an end Tuesday in the Class 2A-Region III Bi-District round following a four set loss against the Centerville Lady Tigers.
The Ladycats entered Tuesday following their District 21-2A championship run where they were a perfect 8-0. They had defeated Scurry-Rosser in four sets during their warm-up game in preparation for Centerville.
Centerville was fourth in District 22-2A who had three top-10 ranked opponents – Leon, Iola and Normangee. That experience helped them best Cayuga in four sets – 25-22, 26-28, 26-24, 25-22.
Cayuga loses four seniors this year in Claire Drinkard, MacKenzie Legard, Grace Gotcher and Mallory Mitchell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.