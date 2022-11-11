WILLIS – The Westwood Panthers season came to a close in the Bi-District round of the Class 3A-Division I playoffs after falling to the Anahuac Panthers 42-14.
It was a season already marked with historical success as the Panthers reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They finished third in District 9-3A, which paired them against District 10-3A runner up Anahuac.
Anahuac scored twice in the first quarter on a 60-yard touchdown run and a short run inside the 10 to take a 14-0 opening quarter lead. Anahuac added to their lead in the second on a touchdown, field goal and a safety to take a 26-0 lead into halftime.
Westwood opened the second half with possession and was able to march down the field before succumbing to a turnover on downs inside the red zone. Anahuac responded by driving the near length of the field and kicking another field goal to take a commanding 29-0 lead.
Westwood’s offense was finally able to put together a scoring drive as they capped off their drive with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Lamarion Goodwyn to Josh Davis.
A turnover on from Anahuac on their first drive of the fourth quarter resulted in a David Russell scoop-and-score that trimmed Westwood’s deficit to 29-14 following the extra point.
However, in response, Anahuac added two additional scores to put the game out of reach and close Westwood’s season.
Westwood finishes the season 5-6 overall under Head Coach Richard Bishop.
