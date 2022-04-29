BREMOND – The Elkhart Lady Elks fell in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A-Region III playoffs Thursday against the Lexington Lady Elks, 15-3.
Paired against the District 19-3A champions, the Lady Elks had an uphill battle to overthrow a Lexington team who were riding a seven-game win streak into the playoffs. The Lady Eagles started the evening out strong with three runs in the first inning resulting from an error and a RBI single.
The Lady Elks looked to respond and even highlighted the inning with a home run shot from Lynsie Walding. However, it was there first and only run scored until the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, Lexington scored another three runs during that stretch – including two in the second inning. H Waldon cracked a RBI double on a line drive to left field to give the Lady Elks their second run of the contest. Lexington responded with a two-run fifth inning.
Elkhart did put up one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a fly out. The Lexington offense continued to pour on as they scratched off another six runs in the seventh inning.
Walding was in the circle for the Lady Elks. She recorded four strikeouts in seven innings. Walding, along with Londyn Holland and Hadley Waldon, each managed two hits to lead the Lady Elks.
