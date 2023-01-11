(DALLAS – Jan. 11, 2023) – Today marks another defining moment in basketball history – 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players have been nominated for the chance to shine on one of basketball’s elite stages: the McDonald’s All American Games. This includes 43 athletes from North Texas, (18 boys, 25 girls) – who follow in the footsteps of legendary players who have given their all on the court – the culmination of hard work and determination spanning many years to become one of basketball’s best.
Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based upon this criteria. The local players from Houston, TX nominated for the chance to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games are:
• Bryson Chambers, Harvest Christian Academy, Keller
• Karson Templin, Lovejoy High School, Allen
• Mitchell Holmes, The Oakridge School, Arlington
• MJ Thomas, Jr., Denton High School, Denton
• Ronald Holland II, Duncanville High School, Duncanville
• Kenyon Lewis, Jr., Duncanville High School, Duncanville
• Parker Hannah, Keller High School, Fort Worth
• Morgan Baldwin, Jr., O.D. Wyatt High School, Fort Worth
• Nicholas Gunter, O.D. Wyatt High School, Fort Worth
• Kwamir McBean, O.D. Wyatt High School, Fort Worth
• Myles Rigsby, O.D. Wyatt High School, Fort Worth
• D’Adrian Thomas, O.D. Wyatt High School, Fort Worth
• Ahstin Watkins, O.D. Wyatt High School, Fort Worth
• Issaiah Williams, O.D. Wyatt High School, Fort Worth
• Drew Steffe, Memorial High School, Frisco
• Gehrig Normand, Birdville High School, North Richland Hills
• Justin McBride, Plano Senior High School, Plano
• Finley Bizjack, Byron Nelson High School, Trophy Club
• Madi Lumsden, Argyle High School, Argyle
• Emma Kay Martin, Liberty Christian School, Argyle
• Jadyn Atchison, Cedar Hill High School, Cedar Hill
• Kelis Grant, Cedar Hill High School, Cedar Hill
• Julianna LaMendola, Coppell High School, Coppell
• Vivian Jin, Highland Park High School, Dallas
• Paris Lauro, Highland Park High School, Dallas
• Kennedi Johnson, Skyline High School, Dallas
• Victoria Flores, Duncanville High School, Duncanville
• Madison Cox, Flower Mound High School, Flower Mound
• Miraya Perkins, Boswell High School, Fort Worth
• Odessa Ozuna, Nolan Catholic High School, Fort Worth
• Joy Madison-Key, South Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie
• Ahrianna Morgan, South Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie
• Reagan Jackson, Kennedale High School, Kennedale
• Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm High School, Little Elm
• Kylie Marshall, Lake Ridge High School, Mansfield
• Savannah Catalon, Legacy High School, Mansfield
• Bo Blow, Plano Senior High School, Plano
• Mackenzie Nolan, Prestonwood Christian Academy, Plano
• Hannah Pinney, Byron Nelson High School, Trophy Club
• Torie Sevier, Braswell High School, Prosper
• McKinna Brackens, Fairfield High School, Fairfield
• Shadasia Brackens, Fairfield High School, Fairfield
• Micah Russell, Sunnyvale High School, Mesquite
The new class of nominees joins a legendary group of athletes who, over four decades, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase – including Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart, and many more of your favorite hoopers.
A complete list of 2023 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.
The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 on NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN and announced across ESPN’s various social and digital platforms.
Tickets to the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games and POWERADE® Jam Fest will be available beginning Tuesday, January 24 at mcdaag.com. For those who can’t make it out, tune in to the POWERADE Jam Fest on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The 2023 McDonald’s All American Girls Game will air on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.
