TYLER – On the biggest stage of the season yet for the Palestine Wildcats their freshmen class stepped up and helped guide them to a 3-1 win over the second-ranked Kilgore Bulldogs in the Regional Quarterfinals Friday.
To say Friday’s win was sweet for the Wildcats would be an understatement given the history of these two programs over the past several years. Kilgore had eliminated Palestine from the playoffs in last year’s Regional Quarterfinals, so this was a chance at retribution for the Wildcats.
“It’s a little bittersweet because me and [Coach Thomas Wait] has been coaching against each other for 21 years and he’s retiring,” head coach John Absalom said. “It feels a little good taking him out, but we’re good friends and they played great.”
Similar to last year, Kilgore struck first early in the first half. They got into Palestine’s box early and capitalized during the first three minutes of the game. However, Palestine showed poise and struck back with a goal from freshman Sebastián Ledesma to even the score on the assist from Ian Garcia.
“We’re so resilient,” Absalom said. “That first goal hits you in the heart so quickly, but I knew my boys would bounce back. The kids saw intensity in me and they realized how important this was. We worked hard to get to this point. We’re not finished yet.”
It was all Palestine for the rest of the way. Two goals in the second half from freshmen Tony Sanchez and Rollando Gallegos put the Wildcats up 3-1 as they held Kilgore without another goal after their first strike.
Palestine’s freshman goalkeeper Justus Musil had two crucial saves in the second half that could’ve shifted momentum had Kilgore been able to convert.
“Our freshmen class came ready,” Absalom said. “This group of phenomenal. We have a great chemistry. These seniors have taken them underneath their wings. Sometimes you can have jealousy when freshmen step in like that. We’ve had none from day one. This is a big stage and it sets the tone for the next three years.”
Palestine moves on to the Regional Semifinals where they will face the 10th-ranked Celina Bobcats. Celina were State runner ups in 2022 as they fell to Stephensville in overtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.