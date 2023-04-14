GEORGETOWN – The Palestine Wildcats season ended on the unfortunate side after falling to the Hidalgo Early College Pirates in the Class 4A State Championship game Friday, 3-2.
An early run at the net for Hidalgo placed Palestine in an unfamiliar situation just five minutes into the game. Reynaldo Cantu scored back-to-back goals for the Pirates that gave them an early 2-0 lead with 35:30 minutes left until half.
Cantu scored his first goal off a deflection in the box and his second one from 25 yards out.
“We have to get better at matching other club’s intensity,” head coach John Absalom said. “When you’re number one in the state people bring everything to you for the first 10 minutes. We talked about those first five minutes, which were critical today. But we never put our heads down. We never gave up and that’s all you can ask from these boys.”
Hidalgo outshot the Wildcats 6-1 in the first half and 10-3 overall. Ty Carnes, Ian Garcia and David Arredondo all had looks at the net, but never got clear enough shots to trim Hidalgo’s lead. The Pirates found the back of the net once more in the first half on another 25-yard shot from Joaquin Rosales.
The Pirates went into the half leading 3-0. Though Palestine held the Pirates scoreless in the second half, despite having four shots on goal, the Wildcats were unable to find that second-half magic that helped guide them to a state championship berth.
“I always make sure they see the other team’s celebration,” Absalom said. “I want them to feel that pain so you don’t feel it the next year. We want to be the last team standing. This is a learning experience. And it’s my job to make sure it doesn’t happen next year.”
The one positive the Wildcats can take away from their playoff run is the amount of exposure it gave their younger guys. They’ll have only seven seniors graduating, which means many of the players who nearly helped them capture a championship will be back next year.
“The experience is phenomenal,” Absalom said. “During that first half, those freshmen played hard and I wanted to continue rewarding them with minutes. I thought we were a little nervous in the first game and maybe a little nervous at the beginning of this game. Hopefully, that’s all out now. Next year we’ll be ready to roll.”
The Wildcats finished 31-2-1 on the season. Coach Absalom emphasized how proud he was of the support the community showed and is thankful for everyone who made this season possible.
“I want everyone to remember we always played hard,” Absalom said. “We gave it our total effort even when things aren’t perfect. The seniors did a great job and left a great legacy that hopefully the younger guys carry through the next several years. This class did a great job of showing leadership and it was great for the younger guys to see.”
