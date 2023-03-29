TYLER – The Palestine Wildcats are moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals following their shutout of the Sulphur Springs Wildcats, 3-0, in the Class 4A Area Round.
The Wildcats are area champions for another year and excellent defense mixed with efficient offense has been the recipe that has catapulted them into the next round.
The Wildcats got on the board in the first 11 minutes of the game with a goal from Andy Garcia. Ty Carnes found Tony Garcia in the box who sent a header towards Andy Garcia who found the bottom left pocket of the net.
The Wildcats defense continued to give Sulphur Springs trouble as they were unable to get a clean shot at the goal. Palestine had a few looks at another goal but couldn’t convert until Tony Garcia scored their second goal of the game in the final seconds of the first half.
Carnes sent a corner kick towards Tony Sancher who headed the ball to Tony for the goal. Palestine took their 2-0 lead into halftime.
Neither side gave much pull in the second half. The Wildcats third goal didn’t come until the last second when Tony Sanchez blasted one in at the buzzer.
Tuesday’s win not only added another area championship trophy to their collection, but it has put them on a collision course with the Kilgore Bulldogs.
Palestine fell last year to Kilgore in the Regional Quarterfinals on final penalty kicks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.