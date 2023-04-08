TYLER – For the first time since 2019, the Palestine Wildcats are back in the state tournament after defeating the fifth-ranked Jacksonville Indians, 3-2, in the Class 4A Regional Finals Saturday.
Excitement, tears and appreciation for the effort the Wildcats shown during their playoff run overwhelmed Palestine’s sideline once the clock reached zero. A group of players stormed the field to hug goalkeeper Justus Musil. Ty Carnes broke down in tears and head coach John Absalom took it all in as he’s on the cusp of another state title.
“I had a few tears hit me,” Absalom said. “As you get older it starts to feel nostalgic. You realize those numbers toward retirement become fewer and fewer. These kids worked so hard and I wanted these seniors to experience what it was like to go to state. And we’re not going down there for a fun time. We want to bring back a trophy.”
It was the third meeting of the year between Palestine and Jacksonville. The Wildcats took game one of the series before Jacksonville defeated them in their district finale – ending a 96-game district win streak. However, Absalom put that loss behind them and even felt the loss relieved a little bit of pressure off his team.
The Wildcats had taken pride in their ability to be a great second-half team this year, but they were able to find rhythm early thanks to a Tony Garcia goal. Carnes was able to find him off the corner kick before Garcia headed the ball through the net.
Palestine kept Jacksonville out the net for the majority of the first half until the Indians were finally able to break through in the 32nd minute. The game sat tied at one heading into the half.
A bit of luck found Palestine a midway through the second half as miscommunication between a Jacksonville player and their goalie resulted in an “own goal” mistake – giving the Wildcats a 2-1 lead with 26:00 remaining in the half.
Their momentum doubled when Palestine was rewarded a penalty kick after Jacksonville was carded inside its box. Ian Garcia stepped to the line and blasted the ball through the bottom left of the net. Palestine led 3-1 with under 15 minutes to go.
The Indians found the net once more before the game ended, but it didn’t overshadow the two crucial saves made by Musil in the final six minutes of play to seal the win for Palestine.
“These freshmen do not play like freshmen,” Absalom said. “Our team chemistry is phenomenal. We had to do ice baths yesterday and they’re all in there singing songs. You can’t beat that. They’re cherishing these moments.”
The Wildcats play Lumbertown in the state semifinals 4 p.m. Wednesday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
