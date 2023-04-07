TYLER – The Palestine Wildcats are headed to the Regional Finals after shutting out the eight-ranked Celina Bobcats, 1-0, in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals Friday.
The Wildcats continue to lean on their ability to be the better second-half team as they’ve now shutout all four of their playoff opponents in the second half.
“It was tale of two halves for us,” head coach John Absalom said. “I talked before the game about trying to flip the script in the first half. But Celina came out hard. At halftime I told them we’re used to being a second-half team.”
Justus Musil had two pivotal saves in the final eight minutes of the first half that kept the game locked at zero heading into intermission. His dynamic play continued into the second half, which allowed Palestine enough time to convert on their first goal of the game.
“[Justus] has carried this team in some of these games.” Absalom said. “He doesn’t play like a freshman and we’re excited to have him another three years. We must finish this year off first, but he’s lights out. He reminds me of the kid we had the year we won the state championship. Hopefully, we’ll have that opportunity with him before he graduates.”
Ian Garcia launched a kick from 25 yards out that found the right pocket of the net with 12:00 left in the game. Relief mixed with excitement filled the stadium as the Wildcats jumped in front 1-0.
“I’ve been telling him since he was a freshman to shoot the ball,” Absalom said. “He has a phenomenal shot. I texted him last night about when to look for his shot. He’s a great kid.”
With a good chunk of game time left, Musil continued to come up clutch for the Wildcats. Back-to-back saves in the final three minutes of play clinched Palestine a spot in the Regional Finals for the first time since 2020. They will play the winner of Gainesville and Jacksonville.
“We preach from day one about playing with urgency,” Absalom said. “Everyone plays like it’s their final game. The freshmen enjoy being around these seniors. They want those seniors to go out on a high note.”
Palestine will play 11 a.m. Saturday at Tyler Rose Stadium for a spot in the state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.