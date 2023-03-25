PALESTINE – A tight second half turned into a dominant second half during the Palestine Wildcats 6-2 win over the Sabine Cardinals in the Bi-District Championship Friday.
For the first time since 2014 the Wildcats were entering the playoffs with a district loss on their record. They fell 3-1 in their district finale against Jacksonville, which ended a 96-game district win streak.
In 2014, they fell in the Bi-District round against the University Trojans. However, the Wildcats ensured history wouldn’t repeat itself against Sabine.
“I’m not big about streaks and it wasn’t hard to move on from that game,” head coach John Absalom said. “The loss was a positive thing for us because it was a wake-up call. We needed that. We had been cruising pretty much all season.”
Despite starting the game “sluggish,” according to Coach Absalom, the Wildcats struck first in the fifth minute of play thanks to a goal from Sebastian Ledesma-Hernandez.
Sabine immediately retaliated two minutes later with their first goal, which was followed by another Sabine goal later in the first half from Alec Gonzalez. Sabine nearly took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Andy Garcia found the back of the net in the final minute of the half. Ismael Gonzalez had a sweet pass from the right hash of the field to setup the Garcia goal. Game sat tied 2-2 at half.
“I felt like we were a little down before that goal from Garcia,” Absalom said. “It gave us a positive feeling. It wasn’t much yelling or screaming during halftime. I told them they had 40 minutes to do what they knew they had to do. We showed a lot of character in the second half.”
The Wildcats were electric throughout the second half. Ty Carnes opened up the half with his first goal of the day in the first minute. Carnes juked the goalie who came barreling down to make a save before sending the ball through the right corner of the net.
Carnes later found his second goal on the evening on a similar play to his first. This time it was Andy Garcia who set up the goal for Carnes. Prior to Carnes second goal, Tony Garcia booted his first goal of the day through the net.
Andy Garcia capped off the night with his second, and Palestine’s sixth, goal of the evening with under two minutes of gametime left.
“We played their style in the first half,” Absalom said. “We were able to play our style of play in the second half with possessing and moving the ball.”
The Wildcats move onto the area championship where they’ll play the Sulphur Springs Wildcats Tuesday at Rose Stadium in Tyler.
