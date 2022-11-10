CONROE – First-half turnovers were the main story surrounding Palestine’s 54-29 loss against the sixth-ranked Lumberton Raiders in the Bi-District round of the Class 4A-Division I playoffs.
Palestine’s offense took the field first of Thursday’s game among a stadium-packed crowd. Their opening possession lasted just four plays after Jon Deman helped move the chains as a fumbled snap set Lumberton up on Palestine’s 31.
The Raiders' drive began with a 20-yard run from Jaddon Ward and was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Powell to Trey Kersh. An extra blocked point left them leading 6-0.
Perhaps the most exciting play of the night came on the ensuing kickoff when Taj’Shawn Wison fielded the kick before lateraling it to Elijah Walker who outran the defense for an 85-yard touchdown. The extra point was good.
The momentum continued to rise for Palestine when Perry Cole came away with a huge fourth-down stop that put the Wildcats’ offense at midfield.
A play-action caught Lumberton’s defense sleeping as Hudson Dear dumped it off to Elijah Walker who raced down to the one-yard line. Two plays later, Trishtohn Gardner powered it in to extend Palestine’s lead to 14-6 following the extra point.
Things continued to go downhill for Lumberton after Jordan Walker intercepted Powell on a 3rd-and-19. Unfortunately, Palestine’s offense was unable to take advantage of the favorable field position and was forced into a 40-yard field goal that they were unable to convert
One play later, Powell threw a bomb to Brady Fuselier who got behind the coverage for a 78-yard touchdown. The extra point pulled them within one, 14-13.
Unfortunately, Palestine’s final five possessions of the half ended with three punts and two interceptions. Lumberton found the endzone three more times on a three-yard touchdown run from Powell, a four-yard run from Ward and another three-yard run from Ward to take a 33-14 lead into the half
The second half wasn’t any more favorable to the Wildcats as Lumberton scored on their first two possessions of the half. Their opening second-half possession ended in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Powell to Fuselier.
Their second possession began on their 11-yard line following a Palestine punt, but they quickly flipped field position thanks to an 84-yard run by Chase Williams. Kaleb Koch took the handoff the next play to punch it in from five yards out.
A slight boost of momentum for Palestine followed on their attempted extra point as it was blocked and returned for a two-point conversion by Demarcus Denman.
The special teams' play appeared to ignite the offense as it took them only six plays to get into the endzone on a 32-yard touchdown run from Ti Crawford.
Their flame grew larger as the Wildcat defense forced a three-and-out. Lumberton was forced to punt for the first time of the night with 22 seconds left in the third quarter. They avoided complete disaster as they snap flew over the punter’s head into the endzone.
However, he was able to avoid a tackle and kick it right to K’Mari Gibson who returned it to their 15-yard line. Unfortunately, the turnover bug came back to bite Palestine once more as Hudson Dear threw an under-pressure interception on third-and-nine.
Lumberton capitalized on the turnover as they marched down the field and hit on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Powell to Koch.
Palestine put together one final scoring drive on a 13-yard touchdown run from Jon Denman. The extra point was goood.
Palestine ends 2022 4-6 overall with 14 seniors expected to graduate.
