LUFKIN – The Palestine Ladycats are heading back to the Regional Quarterfinals for the second consecutive year after dominating the 15th-ranked Silsbee Lady Tigers 83-53.
“What got us here is defense and they showed that today,” head coach Daniel Nichols said. “They played disciplined and they played hard. They scored a few more points than I would like, but [Silsbee] is a good team. We haven’t scored 80 before, so we need more of that.”
Palestine controlled the tempo of the game from the opening tipoff as an early 6-0 lead ballooned to a 13-5 advantage. Jay’anna Johnson scored six of their 13 points and set a physical tone in the paint.
Palestine had five different players scored in the opening quarter as they took a 27-14 lead into the second quarter.
The Ladycats continued to apply pressure in the second quarter – outscoring Silsbee 20-10. Ay’lasia Fantroy had multiple dynamic blocks in the quarter and added eight points to her stat line. The Ohio signee was up to 16 points in the first half of play.
Sheriee Butler provided some range for the Ladycats as she went 2-of-2 from behind the arc. Palestine ended the quarter on a 13-2 run as they led 47-24 at halftime.
“I told them 0-0 at the half,” Nichols said. “We went over the scouting report again from the beginning of the game. The biggest thing was to protect the rim and stick to our adjustments. It’s all about remaining disciplined.”
The intermission did not cool off Palestine’s defensive intensity. Jocelyn Musil, whose been their best on-ball defender throughout the season, forced three steals in the third quarter that directly led to fast break buckets.
Silsbee did find a bit of offensive rhythm in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to offset the sizable hold Palestine put them in during the first half. Despite scoring 17 third-quarter points, Palestine still led 58-41 after three.
The Ladycats closed out a strong three quarters with an even better fourth quarter. Brianna Price began the quarter with a tough finish at the rim that resulted in an and-one opportunity at the free-throw line, which she cashed. Palestine finished 19-of-24 from the free-throw line and 7-of-7 in the fourth quarter.
Fantroy finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists (unofficially). Jay’anna Johnson added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Jan’aa Johnson put up 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Corian Hudson finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
“Confidence is what we need if we’re going to keep going,” Nichols said. “Our goal is to get to the regional tournament. We have a tough opponent next week who might be one of the top-five best teams in the class. They got second at state last year, so it’ll be a test for us.”
Palestine will be matched against the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks in the Regional Quarterfinals 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Huntsville.
