ATHENS – The Palestine Ladycats are bi-district champions for the second consecutive year after defeating the Chapel Hill Lady Dawgs 52-39 Tuesday evening in Athens.
A first-quarter shooting slump turned into a second-quarter shooting exhibition and ignited the initial fire to Palestine’s first-round playoff win.
The Ladycats 0-for-7 to start the first quarter from behind the arc. Fortunately, stingy defense combined with Chapel Hill’s own offensive woes allowed the Ladycats to stay within striking distance for the majority of the quarter.
Palestine held a 2-1 lead on a fastbreak layup from Jocelyn Musil until Chapel Hill responded with a 5-0 run. However, Palestine’s leading scorer and Ohio University signee Ay’lasia Fantroy came to life in the final 45 seconds of the quarter as she scored their final five points.
The first basket coming on a step back three and the second on a fast break finish. Palestine took a 7-6 lead into the second quarter and never relinquished control from there.
Fantroy’s end-of-quarter three sparked a 13-1 run by the Ladycats. Sheriee Butler, Jay’anna Johnson, Jan’aa Johnson and Jumija Clewis all cashed in on threes in the second quarter. The barrage of threes earned them a 26-9 lead, which eventually moved to 28-14 at the end of the first half.
“I tell our girls to shoot with confidence,” head coach Daniel Nichols said. “We started out missing shots, but as they began to fall our intensity and excitement began to increase.”
Palestine’s hot hand from deep partially cooled in the second half, though their defensive intensity remained. Palestine led by as much as 17 midway through the third quarter thanks to consistent full-court pressure and their ability to finish at the rim in transition.
Palestine outscored Chapel Hill 12-10 in the third quarter, which allowed them to carry a 16-point advantage into the final quarter.
Chapel Hill did win the final quarter, 15-10, but the hole was already far too deep to climb out of. Palestine finished with three different scorers reaching double figures in Fantroy (15), Jan’aa Johnson (10) and Jay’anna Johnson (10).
Fantroy also added, unofficially, seven rebounds, four assists and eight blocks. Corian Hudson finished with four points and eight rebounds.
“If we’re going to go far in the playoffs, and our goal is to get past what we did last year, it’ll have to be a team effort,” Nichols said about getting production from multiple scorers.”
“It was tough first semester. These players have been together, so it was tough building trust. They had to believe I cared about them. We’ve come a long way. I hope we can keep this momentum going. This is a special group.”
The Ladycats will play the winner of 15th-ranked Silsbee and Hargrave in the area round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.