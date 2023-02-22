HUNTSVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats nearly pulled out the upset over seventh-ranked Hardin-Jefferson Tuesday in the area championship. Unfortunately, their season ended in the final seconds, 58-57.
A 22-point fourth quarter for the Ladycats was nearly enough to upset Hardin-Jefferson. The Ladycats trailed 39-35 at the end of third quarter. A 14-point quarter from Ay’Lasia Fantroy highlighted their run as they led by six with 1:14 left.
Unfortunately, a final run from Hardin-Jefferson ended Palestine’s season in heartbreak as a final shot in the closing seconds secured them an area title win. Fantroy showcased her elite skillset throughout the night and finished with a game high of 28 points.
Jan’aa Johnson acted as their complimentary scorer and produced 14 points – five coming in their fourth-quarter run. Sheriee Butler added six points.
Hardin-Jefferson nearly had two players top 20 points in Kayla Sneed and Maria Powell (18).
