PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats are moving on to the area round following their 3-0 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs Thursday in the Class 4A-Region II Bi-District Championship.
Palestine were faced against a hungry Carthage team who were making their first playoff appearance since 2016. They hadn’t been held without a goal since Feb. 21 and were riding a six-game win streak into the playoffs.
However, both those streaks fell Thursday against a Ladycat defense who secured their 17th shutout of the season. Ladycat goalkeeper Celeste Lara, who entered as Palestine’s record holder for most clean sheets in a season, adds to that with 16.5 this season.
“This win released some pressure off of us,” head coach Luis Hernandez said. “With us taking those losses to Jacksonville after dominating district the past few years I felt we needed this win.”
The Ladycats got on the board first in the 39th minute of the first half thanks to a tremendous goal from their all-time leader in points, Camila Dominguez. Dakota Reid found Dominguez outsprinting Carthage’s defenders as Palestine headed in for the attack.
Dominguez put it in the left corner pocket to give Palestine a 1-0 lead into halftime.
“You can easily tell the energy Camilla brings for us,” Hernandez said. “We missed that against Jacksonville. The team responds to how positive she is for us. She’s our leader and we’re going to miss her next year.”
It only took two minutes into the second half for Alejandra Garcia to earn Palestine their second goal of the night. Dominguez found her second goal of the contest with 27:00 left to extend the Ladycats lead to 3-0.
Palestine is now paired against the Sulphur Springs Ladycats who defeated Chapel Hill 9-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.