TYLER – The Palestine Ladycats season came to a close Tuesday evening in the Class 4A Area Round against the 13th-ranked Sulphur Spring Ladycats, 2-0.
There are obvious pros and cons when any team begins their high school playoff journeys. On one end you’ve extended your season and are in complete control over when your season comes to a close. On the opposite end, only one team gets to advance. Unfortunately for Palestine, that possibility was made a reality Tuesday at Tyler Rose Stadium.
“The girls gave all they had and played with a lot of heart,” head coach Luis Hernandez said. “But it’s the way it is in any sport. Someone has to win and someone has to lose. It’s sad, but I’m proud of the fight they showed.”
The Ladycats were fresh off a 3-0 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs in the Bi-District round in their first ever hosted playoff game. Sulphur Springs had also shutout their first playoff opponent, Chapel Hill, 9-0.
Both teams showed their defensive prowess in the first half as neither team was able to score a goal. Palestine had a few opportunities in their opponent’s box but was unable to convert.
Sulphur Springs found their rhythm in the second half as a pair of back-to-back goals within a minute of each other snatched momentum toward their side.
“We made mistakes in the second half that they made us pay for,” Hernandez said. “When you play a quality team like that they’re going to capitalize on your mistakes.”
Their first goal came with 28:48 remaining in the second half. The next one less than 50 seconds later. Palestine was able to hold them scoreless for the final 27 minutes, but were unable to field a goal themselves.
Palestine finished the season 23-6 and 12-2 in district.
