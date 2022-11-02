TYLER – The Palestine Ladycats season came to an end Tuesday evening against the Spring Hill Lady Panthers in the Class 4A-Region III Bi-District round.
The Ladycats were overwhelming underdogs to a Spring Hill team ranked 12th in Class 4A and fresh off an undefeated District 17-4A run. Still, the Ladycats didn’t buy into the pressure as they played one of their most competitive opening sets of the season.
Though this playoff match was played at a neutral site, Palestine’s Maroon Mob made it feel as close to a home game for the Ladycats as they could.
“We had the best crowd and best support by far,” Head Coach Stephanie Dillard said. “Our crowd was absolutely amazing. I said from the beginning Palestine is a great place and it showed itself again tonight. We were so appreciative of them.”
Relentless cheers from their fans translated to early momentum for Palestine. An ace from Vivian Eckerman and a kill from Jan’aa Johnson allowed the Ladycats to build an early 6-3 lead. A kill from Jaylah Spurlock maintained their three-point distance at 7-4.
Spring Hill began to settle in and eventually tied things at 10 before an ace from Savannah Alder retook the lead for Palestine, 11-10. The two sides continued to trade blows with Spring Hill taking a slim 13-12 lead. The match was tied once again on a big block from Kelsey Grayson. A serving error from the Lady Panthers, along with a kill from Grayson, allowed Palestine to regain the lead, 15-14.
Hope Garcia got her first kill of the match that broke an 18-18 tie. Unfortunately for the Ladycats, it was their final lead of the set. Spring Hill jumped in front 19-18 and outscored Palestine 6-4 to close the frame 25-22.
“We came out in the first set and fought,” Dillard said. “We did what we wanted to do and played them point-for-point. Unfortunately, we came up short.”
Palestine’s kept things close in the early part of the second set. Chimsi Okonkwo, Spurlock and Johson all had kills in their first eight points. Okonkwo and Johnson also recorded blocks that pulled them within three, 12-9. Back-to-back aces from Johnson, along with a kill from Spurlock, reduced Spring Hill’s lead to two, 14-12.
A kill from Spring Hill in response ignited an 11-2 run to close the second set 25-14.
Palestine’s rough start to the third set created a 9-2 hole they were never able to overcome. Spring Hill never allowed them to come within more than eight as they ended the set and the game 25-12.
The Ladycats will lose three seniors following this season Savannah Alder, Ju’Mija Clewis and Jan’aa Johnson.
“It’s hard watching another team celebrate and get that gold ball,” Dillard said. “It’s hard to see my team upset. It’s a great group. Even the officials said this was the best they’ve seen us play. It’s a huge compliment to us and what’s in place. It hurts right now, but we’ve started something good here.”
