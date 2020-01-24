KENNEDALE – The Palestine grabbed a pair wins on their opening day at the Kennedale soccer tournamnet Thursday.
The state ranked 4A #1 Wildcats opened their title defense of the Kennedale Tournament with a 1-0 win over the Mabank Panthers. Jonathan Sanchez scored early as he headed in a J.J. Garcia corner kick. Christian Hutchinson got the clean sheet with help from Jhan Vazquez, Brian Armenta, Yoriel Reyes, Lizardo Lemus and Alex Garcia.
The win marked Coach Absalom's 300th win as the Palestine Boys Head Coach.
Later in the day. the Wildcats (11-1-0) secured a late, 1-0 victory over the North Dallas Bulldogs in the second game of the day. Last year the Wildcats ended up with a 0-0 tie against the North Dallas. This year looked as if we might find the same result.
However, late in the match J.J. Garcia received a Jhan Vazquez pass and ripped a 35-yard laser over the keeper's head. Christian Hutchinson collected his second clean sheet of the day with help from Vazquez, Brian Armenta, Yoriel Reyes, Lizardo Lemus and Alex Garcia.
Friday action will be posted online as the Wildcats continue their Kennedale title defense.
Today, Palestine has an early morning 10 a.m. start against Inspired Vision Academy before that take on tournament host Kennedale at 2:30 p.m.
Kennedale and Inspired Vision will be the final game of pool play at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.