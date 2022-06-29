Palestine native Adrian Peterson is set to throw hands in an exhibition boxing match July 30 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.
Peterson and Le'Veon Bell, two former All-Pro NFL running backs, have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition.
Peterson and Bell will compete on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom. Fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib will fight McBroom on the main card, while rapper Blueface will fight former NBA player Nick Young on the undercard.
Notable pro athletes and YouTubers have crossed over for fights previously. Frank Gore, another former All-Pro running back, boxed former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on the undercard of Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2 last December.
Peterson, 37, was the 2012 NFL MVP and is No. 5 on the league's career rushing yards list. Currently a free agent, he's best known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings.
Bell opens as the -180 favorite over Peterson in the event. Meanwhile, the former NFL MVP is +140, according to BetOnline.
Bell made it known earlier this month that he wanted to pursue a boxing career now that he's a free agent. The 30-year-old played for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Peterson played in four games last season between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, racking up 98 yards and two scores as well.
