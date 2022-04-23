Offensive Player of the Year
Dreyon Barrett (Palestine), Sr., Forward
District 17-4A’s Offensive Player of the Year was Anderson County’s top scorer at 21 points per game. He also recorded 2.1 blocks and six rebounds per game during his senior season. Barrett had a 35-point performance against Center. He also had a 29 and 21-point performance against Carthage during their two meetings.
Defensive Player of the Year
Trystyn Tidrow (Elkhart), Fr., Post
Elkhart’s post player Trystyn Tidrow entered his first year with the Elks and immediately was an interior force. He was second in the county in rebounds at 12 but led all nominees with three blocks per game. Tidrow also averaged six points per game on his way to being named District 20-3A Newcomer of the Year.
Co-Newcomer of the Year
Jake Westbrook (Frankston), Fr. Guard
Frankston’s freshman standout Jake Westbrook was second in points scored per game, while being the team’s third-leading rebounder. Westbrook had many memorable performances during his freshman season with many of those coming during Frankston’s run towards their first regional tournament appearance since 2016. Westbrook averaged 12.2 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.8 steals on his way to a first-team All-District nod.
Coach's Comments: "Jake did not play like a freshman this year," head coach Scotty Albritton said. "From the start of the year he played like a third-year player. He made plays that not many freshmen could. He was a good shooter and made plays driving to the basket, but he distributed the ball well to open guys. He sees the floor well and can initiate where the defense will move."
Co-Newcomer of the Year
JaCorie Bradley (Cayuga), Fr., Guard
Cayuga’s point guard JaCorie Bradley was the team’s leading scorer in his first year with the team. Bradley averaged 14.3 points per game, three assists, four rebounds and three steals en route to their first playoff appearance under head coach Jayme Bradley.
Coach's Comments: "Solid player for us this year," head coach Jayme Bradley said. "Looking for some big things from him next year."
Coach of the Year
Scotty Albritton (Frankston)
Frankston head coach Scotty Albritton had a year full of accomplishments. None bigger than the playoff run that resulted in Frankston’s first regional tournament appearance since 2016. He also collected his 300th career win in a 48-17 win over the Carlisle Indians. The Indians ended their season with 27 wins that included their first playoff win in six years against Lovelady. They also had wins over Rosebud-Lott in the area round and Martin’s Mill in the regional quarterfinals.
1st Team All-Area
Omarian Wiley (Grapeland), Jr., Guard
Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. He put up the third most points amongst all nominees at 16.6. He also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 2.2 steals. He was named District 20-2A’s Most Valuable Player.
Brandon Russell (Westwood), Soph., Guard
Westwood’s Brandon Russell is the youngest – by classification – among all nominees to be selected to the first-team All-Area team. Russell was unstoppable, at times, coming downhill. His ability to finish around the rim resulted in him being the area’s second-leading scorer. Russell averaged 17 ppg, six rebounds, two assists and one steal. He was named to District 20-3A’s first-team.
Coach's Comments: "Relentless finisher that had a breakout sophomore season," head coach Chris Cole said. "Will soon be the best player in the area."
Cael Bruno (Frankston), Sr., Forward
Frankston’s Cael Bruno has been the leader of the Indians team the past three years. His ability to play all five positions has benefited Frankston on both sides of the ball. The senior forward was again their leading scorer at 14.3 ppg, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals. Bruno racked in the accolades as a member of District 20-2A’s first team and a class 2A All-Region player.
Coach's Comments: "Cael has been a leader of our team that past three years," head coach Scotty Albritton said. "He does it all for us. He has played every position on the floor and will do anything to help the team win. Cael was good at driving to the hole and using his strength to finish. He was also a good shooter from the perimeter."
Riley Murchison (Grapeland), Jr., Forward
Grapeland’s Riley Murchison was the second head of Grapeland’s 1-2 scoring punch that led them to their 14th consecutive district championship. Murchison averaged 16 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals.
Mike Barrett (Neches), Jr., Post
Neches Tiger Mike Barrett was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 12 ppg and nine rebounds. He was also named one of the “most coachable” players head coach Drew Flowers had the opportunity to coach. He also averaged two assists and two steals during his junior season. He earned District 27-A Co-Defensive MVP this year as well.
Coach's Comments: "Mike is one of the hardest working players I've had the pleasure of coaching throughout my short coaching career," head coach Drew Flowers said. He's not scared to dive on the floor, get physical or take charges. He's a very coachable young man and I'm looking forward to seeing his growth throughout this off-season and our 22-23 season."
2nd team All-Area
Taj’Shawn Wilson (Palestine), Jr., Guard
- Points: 13.2 ppg
- Rebounds: 5.5 rpg
- Assists:
- Blocks:
- Steals: 1.8 spg
- Accolades: 1st Team All-District
Caleb Ramsey (Frankston), Jr., Guard
- Points: 10.1 ppg
- Rebounds: 4.3 rpg
- Assists: 5.7 apg
- Steals: 3.1 spg
- Accolades: 1st Team All-District
Carlton Wiggins (Palestine), Fr., Forward
- Points: 13.3 ppg
- Rebounds: 10.1 rpg
- Steals: 1.1 spg
- Accolades: 1st team All-District (34% from three)
Spencer Calcote (Cayuga), Sr., Forward
- Points: 10 ppg
- Rebounds: 4.1 rpg
- Assists: 3.0 apg
- Accolades: 2nd Team All-District
Elijah Cook (Palestine), Sr., Post
- Points: 8.2 ppg
- Rebounds: 12.4 rpg
- Accolades: District 17-4A Newcomer of the Year
3rd team All-Area
Josh Davis (Westwood), Jr., Guard
- Points: 11 ppg
- Rebounds: 4 rpg
- Assists: 4 apg
- Steals: 3 spg
- Accolades: 2nd Team All-District
Cale Starr (Elkhart), Sr., Guard
- Points: 14 ppg
- Accolades: 1st Team All-District
Benton Allen (Frankston), Sr., Forward
- Points: 6.3 ppg
- Rebounds: 8.9 rpg
- Steals: 2.3 spg
- Accolades: District 19-2A Defensive Player of the Year
Roy Barrett (Neches), Jr., Forward
- Points: 8 ppg
- Rebounds: 6 rpg
- Assists: 1 apg
- Steals: 2 spg
- Accolades: District 27-A 1st team All-District
Mark Guess (Slocum), Sr., Post
- Points: 10 ppg
- Rebounds: 7 rpg
- Accolades: District 20-2A Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Honorable Mention
- J'Corey Jackson (Palestine), Sr., Guard
- Jayden Chapman (Elkhart), Fr., Guard
- Tyler Stafford (Elkhart), Jr., Post
- Chase Hearrell (Cayuga), Jr., Guard
- Cadarian Wiley (Grapeland), Sr., Post
- Isaiah Jacobs (Oakwood), Guard
- Collin Morgan (Neches), Soph., Guard
- Jonah Kincade (Neches), Soph., Guard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.