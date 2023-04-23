Offensive Player of the Year
Taj’Shawn Wilson (Palestine), Sr. Guard
Taj’Shawn Wilson operated as Palestine’s offensive facilitator, while also being one of their main scorers. Wilson averaged 14.2 points per game, eight assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals. He was a unanimous All-District first team selection and was selected as an Azalea Orthopedics All-Star.
Defensive Player of the Year
Trystyn Tidrow (Elkhart), Soph., Forward
Trystyn Tidrow was a “defensive nightmare” for teams that faced off against Elkhart, according to head coach Chaston Pruitt. He recorded 88 blocks this season, which helped him earn his second consecutive Area Defensive Player of the Year award. He also averaged eight points per game, 10.5 rebounds, four blocks and nearly three assists per game.
Newcomer of the Year
K’Mari Gipson (Palestine), Jr., Guard
K’Mari Gipson was the area’s leading scorer in his first full year as a starter with the Palestine Wildcats. Gipson averaged 16.7 ppg, 2.4 steals and nearly five rebounds per game.
Coach of the Year
Drew Flowers, Neches
Drew Flowers continues to elevate the Neches program after guiding them to 26 wins this past season. The Tigers went on a 15-game win streak, which was a school record en route to being Co-District Champions and regional quarterfinalists. Neches finished undefeated at home. Flowers was also named the District 27-A Co-Coach of the Year.
1st Team All-Area
Caleb Ramsey (Frankston), Sr., Guard
Caleb Ramsey served as the leader and leading scorer of a Frankston team that proved to be one of the top 20 teams in Class 2A. Ramsey averaged 15.6 ppg, 5.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. He was an All-District first team honoree and a Texas Association for Basketball Coaches All-Region player. He also participated in the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Game.
Jayden Chapman (Elkhart), Soph., Guard
Jayden Chapman was not only the catalyst of Elkhart’s offense, but he’s one of the area’s top scorers as just a sophomore. Chapman averaged 15.3 ppg, 5.5 assists, four rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. He was an All-District first team selection for the Elks.
Omarian Wiley (Grapeland), Sr., Forward
Omarian Wiley was Grapeland’s leader in scoring and rebounding during his final year. Wiley averaged 14.5 ppg, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Wiley was selected as the District 20-2A Co-MVP, along with being a member of the TABC All-Region team.
Roy Barrett (Neches), Sr., Forward
Roy Barrett became a key piece for Neches’ 26-win season and them finishing as regional quarterfinalists. He was their leading scorer at 15 ppg, six rebounds and three steals. He finished his senior season as the District 27-A Co-Offensive MVP.
Mike Barrett (Neches), Sr., Post
Mike Barrett was described by head coach Drew Flowers as “the type of player coaches dream of coaching.” He did the dirty work for Neches while also averaging 12 ppg, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists. He was crowned the district’s best defensive player in back-to-back years for the Tigers.
2nd Team All-Area
Jake Westbrook (Frankston), Soph. Guard
Jake Westbrook was one the team leaders in each statistical category for Frankston. The sophomore guard averaged 13.2 ppg, 8.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals. He was an All-District first team honoree for the Indians.
Collin Morgan (Neches), Jr., Guard
Collin Morgan was the tone setter for the Tigers as a vocal leader and their sniper from behind-the-arc. Morgan hit 83 triples this year. He averaged 14 ppg, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Morgan has been a back-to-back All-District first team selection.
Carlton Wiggins (Palestine), Sr., Forward
Carlton Wiggins finished his career with Palestine as their all-time leader in three-point scoring. Wiggins wrapped his senior season averaging 12.8 ppg and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Gerlle Abrams (Palestine), Jr. Forward
Gerlle Abrams was a reliable presence for the Wildcats during his junior season with the Wildcats. He averaged 11.1 ppg and 6.4 rebounds. He was an All-District second team selection.
Benton Allen (Frankston), Sr. Post
Benton Allen was undeniably the defensive anchor for Frankston throughout the season. A constant Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Allen finished as an All-District first team selection. He averaged 7.2 ppg, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Indians.
Honorable Mention
Westwood' s Josh Davis – 14 ppg, 4 apg
Cayuga's Chase Hearrell – 10.1 ppg, 4 steals, 3.6 rpg
Cayuga's Whit Jenkins – 8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.3 steals
Cayuga's Gunner Douglas – 9.5 ppg, 3.8 steals
Grapeland's Johnny Lamb – 13.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 assists
Oakwood's Isaiah Jacobs – 14 ppg
Slocum's Carter Abrusch - District 27-A Newcomer of the Year
